Metro Detroit weather: Lunar eclipse tonight

The Brief A partial lunar eclipse peaks around midnight. It will be visible across the entire U.S. Here in metro Detroit, the skies should cooperate for some nice viewing.



When it comes to viewing an eclipse, the sky matters.

Here’s what’s on tap late tonight as metro Detroit will be able to see a partial lunar eclipse.

Lunar eclipse tonight

Big picture view:

A partial lunar eclipse peaks around midnight here in metro Detroit, and the skies should cooperate for some nice viewing.

The spectacle will be visible across the entire U.S.

Timeline:

On Aug. 28 and starting the evening of the 27th in some time zones, the moon will pass into the shadow of Earth , creating a deep particle eclipse.

Penumbral eclipse begins: 9:23 p.m. ET

Partial eclipse begins: 10:33 p.m. ET

Maximum eclipse: 12:12 a.m. ET

Partial eclipse ends: 1:51 a.m.

Penumbral eclipse ends: 3:01 a.m. ET

FILE - A full lunar eclipse is seen during the Blood Moon Lunar Eclipse in Palm Springs, California, on March 13, 2025. (Photo by Patrick T. Fallon /AFP via Getty Images)

Looking at the eclipse:

A lunar eclipse is easier to view than a solar eclipse because we are viewing reflected sunlight bouncing off the moon, so you don't need safety glasses or viewing tools.

What's next:

This will be the best lunar eclipse visible for most of the U.S. until June 2029.

Metro Detroit weather today

Local perspective:

The hit-and-miss storms from yesterday are long gone, and rain won’t be a big part of our forecast for a while.

Perhaps a spotty shower develops this afternoon but nice weather wins out over the next few days.

What's next:

The heat starts building this weekend, and by Monday we’re pushing 90°F.

The only thing holding us back from a few 90-degree days could be potential storms as a true summer pattern settles in and humidity increases.