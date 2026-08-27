Metro Detroit weather: Lunar eclipse tonight
When it comes to viewing an eclipse, the sky matters.
Here’s what’s on tap late tonight as metro Detroit will be able to see a partial lunar eclipse.
Lunar eclipse tonight
Big picture view:
A partial lunar eclipse peaks around midnight here in metro Detroit, and the skies should cooperate for some nice viewing.
The spectacle will be visible across the entire U.S.
Timeline:
On Aug. 28 and starting the evening of the 27th in some time zones, the moon will pass into the shadow of Earth, creating a deep particle eclipse.
- Penumbral eclipse begins: 9:23 p.m. ET
- Partial eclipse begins: 10:33 p.m. ET
- Maximum eclipse: 12:12 a.m. ET
- Partial eclipse ends: 1:51 a.m.
- Penumbral eclipse ends: 3:01 a.m. ET
FILE - A full lunar eclipse is seen during the Blood Moon Lunar Eclipse in Palm Springs, California, on March 13, 2025. (Photo by Patrick T. Fallon /AFP via Getty Images)
Looking at the eclipse:
A lunar eclipse is easier to view than a solar eclipse because we are viewing reflected sunlight bouncing off the moon, so you don't need safety glasses or viewing tools.
What's next:
This will be the best lunar eclipse visible for most of the U.S. until June 2029.
Metro Detroit weather today
Local perspective:
The hit-and-miss storms from yesterday are long gone, and rain won’t be a big part of our forecast for a while.
Perhaps a spotty shower develops this afternoon but nice weather wins out over the next few days.
What's next:
The heat starts building this weekend, and by Monday we’re pushing 90°F.
The only thing holding us back from a few 90-degree days could be potential storms as a true summer pattern settles in and humidity increases.
The Source: Information in this article was taken from FOX 2 meteorologist Alan Longstreet and FOX Weather.