Deadly crash in Highland Park shuts down part of Woodward

The Brief A single-vehicle crash shut down parts of Woodward in Highland Park Thursday morning. The passenger in the vehicle died, and the driver is in the hospital with serious injuries. High speed and alcohol seem to be factors, according to police.



Police are reconstructing and investigating a deadly accident that happened early Thursday morning in Highland Park.

Highland Park crash

Big picture view:

The crash happened just before 5:30 a.m. Thursday in Highland Park on Woodward Avenue near the Davison Freeway.

What we know:

A black Chevy Equinox was traveling north on Woodward near the Davison Freeway when the driver crossed the center line and hit a telephone pole.

Two people were in the car, and the driver was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The passenger was also seriously injured and emergency crews tried to treat him at the scene, but he was pronounced dead.

He’s been identified as a 36-year-old man from Detroit.

Michigan State Police and Highland Park Police are investigating.

What we don't know:

It’s not known why the driver crossed the center line, but police say they believe alcohol and speed were a factor in the crash.

Police also haven’t given information about the driver or identified the passenger that died.

Local perspective:

Woodward was blocked off in both directions, and the Davison in the area for the accident reconstruction.