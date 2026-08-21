Metro Detroit Weather: Great-looking Friday underway; storms on Saturday

Rain’s on the way, but first a sweet wind down to the week.

Sun to start, with clouds increasing this afternoon and temps topping out in the low 80s.

A few showers and storms show up tonight, with better coverage flaring up Saturday afternoon.

Here’s how it looks on future radar.

Severe weather isn’t likely, though a few stronger wind gusts are possible.

The Storm Prediction Center has us under a marginal risk (1 out of 5).

A spotty shower is possible Sunday, though most of the day winds up dry.

Temps dip into the 70s for a couple of days but should bounce back as next week rolls on.

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