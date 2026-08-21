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Metro Detroit Weather: Great-looking Friday underway; storms on Saturday

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FOX 2 Detroit
Weather Forecast
Published August 21, 2026 6:54 AM EDT
Published August 21, 2026 6:54 AM EDT
Great stretch of weather continues, storms for Saturday
Great stretch of weather continues, storms for Saturday

Great stretch of weather continues, storms for Saturday

Alan Longstreet has the forecast. 

FOX 2 - Rain’s on the way, but first a sweet wind down to the week. 

Sun to start, with clouds increasing this afternoon and temps topping out in the low 80s. 

A few showers and storms show up tonight, with better coverage flaring up Saturday afternoon. 

Here’s how it looks on future radar.

Severe weather isn’t likely, though a few stronger wind gusts are possible. 

The Storm Prediction Center has us under a marginal risk (1 out of 5). 

A spotty shower is possible Sunday, though most of the day winds up dry. 

Temps dip into the 70s for a couple of days but should bounce back as next week rolls on. 

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