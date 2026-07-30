Metro Detroit Weather: Great-looking Thursday on the way

Another day of perfection is on the way!

The sun will already be up by the time you read this, but the pre-sunrise view over Belle Isle was a beauty.

Highs climb into the mid 80s today and edge a bit higher Friday before cooling off this weekend.

Rain returns Friday night and lingers on and off through at least Saturday.

This system should bring a decent soaking somewhere, the biggest question is where.

Right now, most of the guidance keeps the heaviest rain south and west of us, leaving SE Michigan on the lower end of the totals.

We’ll hope that shifts north, but for now I'd say plan for half-inch of rain or less.