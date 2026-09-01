Metro Detroit weather: The heat is on; storms possible tonight

The heat is on! Temps turn up in a noticeable way today as the peak heat index nears 100°.

The backstory:

Our storm chance is limited, but a stray storm remains possible, and anything that develops could become severe on an isolated basis.

Not a bad day to snag the FOX 2 Weather app if you're out and about.

Storms are possible tonight and again Wednesday and Thursday as the airmass stays hot and humid.

Related: Detroit public schools will release students early due to heat next 2 days

Severe weather is possible, though in a pattern like this, it’s frustratingly difficult to pin down exactly when storms will arrive.

What we do know is the heat fades as a cold front sinks south late this week, ushering in a cooler and drier feel.