Metro Detroit weather: The heat is on; storms possible tonight
FOX 2 - The heat is on! Temps turn up in a noticeable way today as the peak heat index nears 100°.
The backstory:
Our storm chance is limited, but a stray storm remains possible, and anything that develops could become severe on an isolated basis.
Not a bad day to snag the FOX 2 Weather app if you're out and about.
Storms are possible tonight and again Wednesday and Thursday as the airmass stays hot and humid.
Related: Detroit public schools will release students early due to heat next 2 days
Severe weather is possible, though in a pattern like this, it’s frustratingly difficult to pin down exactly when storms will arrive.
What we do know is the heat fades as a cold front sinks south late this week, ushering in a cooler and drier feel.
The Source: The forecast is from Weather Authority Alan Longstreet.