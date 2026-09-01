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Metro Detroit weather: The heat is on; storms possible tonight

By
FOX 2 Detroit
Weather Forecast
Published September 1, 2026 6:44 AM EDT
Published September 1, 2026 6:44 AM EDT
Temps hit low 90s, severe storm risk tonight
Temps hit low 90s, severe storm risk tonight

Temps hit low 90s, severe storm risk tonight

Alan Longstreet has the forecast. 

FOX 2 - The heat is on! Temps turn up in a noticeable way today as the peak heat index nears 100°.

The backstory:

Our storm chance is limited, but a stray storm remains possible, and anything that develops could become severe on an isolated basis. 

Not a bad day to snag the FOX 2 Weather app if you're out and about.

Storms are possible tonight and again Wednesday and Thursday as the airmass stays hot and humid. 

Related: Detroit public schools will release students early due to heat next 2 days

Severe weather is possible, though in a pattern like this, it’s frustratingly difficult to pin down exactly when storms will arrive. 

What we do know is the heat fades as a cold front sinks south late this week, ushering in a cooler and drier feel. 

The Source: The forecast is from Weather Authority Alan Longstreet. 

Weather Forecast