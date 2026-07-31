Metro Detroit Weather: Muggy Friday with rain, storm chance late

Plan on another hot one on Friday, ahead of a weekend cooldown with rain joining the party – potentially heavy.

Dig deeper:

Expect the Highs today to land just shy of 90 degrees.

There may be a stray late day shower today, with scattered light showers late tonight continuing off and on Saturday.

An embedded storm is possible, but the heaviest rain looks to show up Saturday night with scattered rain and storms lingering on Sunday.

Rain totals are looking solid. I'll say .05 to 1 inch, with the potential for localized spots to hit 2 inches or more, which could lead to localized flooding issues.

For now, that's a lower concern, but something we'll have to watch.

Temps dip for the weekend but bounce back next week toward early August averages.T