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Metro Detroit weather: Pleasant and mild temps to start the week

By
FOX 2 Detroit
Weather Forecast
Published September 28, 2026 6:48 AM EDT
Published September 28, 2026 6:48 AM EDT
Pleasant and mild, rain by midweek
Pleasant and mild, rain by midweek

Pleasant and mild, rain by midweek

Alan Longstreet has the forecast.

FOX 2 - Perfect weather for a couple more days. Soak it in, a cooldown is coming!  

A bit of patchy fog is worth mentioning, though patchy is the key word. 

High pressure slides to our east by Wednesday, allowing a few showers to develop midweek. 

Rain amounts through Wednesday look minimal.

More rain shows up Thursday, most likely later at night, and lingers into early Friday with a cooldown to follow. 

The Source: This forecast is from Weather Authority Alan Longstreet.

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