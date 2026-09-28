Metro Detroit weather: Pleasant and mild temps to start the week
FOX 2 - Perfect weather for a couple more days. Soak it in, a cooldown is coming!
A bit of patchy fog is worth mentioning, though patchy is the key word.
High pressure slides to our east by Wednesday, allowing a few showers to develop midweek.
Rain amounts through Wednesday look minimal.
More rain shows up Thursday, most likely later at night, and lingers into early Friday with a cooldown to follow.
The Source: This forecast is from Weather Authority Alan Longstreet.