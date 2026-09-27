Dispute turns deadly after vendor struck by vehicle outside Warren flea market

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The Brief A dispute between a vendor and two customers turned deadly Saturday afternoon outside the County Line Trade Center in Warren. Police said the vendor was struck by a vehicle and later died at an area hospital. Both suspects were taken into custody without incident as the investigation continues.



A dispute turned deadly after a customer ran over a vendor with a vehicle outside a Warren flea market Saturday afternoon, police said.

The backstory:

Warren police were dispatched to the County Line Trade Center on Dequindre Road near 8 Mile Road for a reported incident involving a vendor and two customers.

Dig deeper:

Police said a dispute occurred between the vendor and the two customers. The reason for the dispute was not immediately clear.

The vendor was struck by a vehicle outside the flea market, according to police.

The vendor was struck by a vehicle outside the flea market, according to police. (FOX 2)

What we know:

The victim was taken to an area hospital, where he later died.

Both suspects were taken into custody without incident, police said.

What's next:

The incident remains under investigation.