Dispute turns deadly after vendor struck by vehicle outside Warren flea market
WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - A dispute turned deadly after a customer ran over a vendor with a vehicle outside a Warren flea market Saturday afternoon, police said.
The backstory:
Warren police were dispatched to the County Line Trade Center on Dequindre Road near 8 Mile Road for a reported incident involving a vendor and two customers.
Dig deeper:
Police said a dispute occurred between the vendor and the two customers. The reason for the dispute was not immediately clear.
The vendor was struck by a vehicle outside the flea market, according to police.
The vendor was struck by a vehicle outside the flea market, according to police. (FOX 2)
What we know:
The victim was taken to an area hospital, where he later died.
Both suspects were taken into custody without incident, police said.
What's next:
The incident remains under investigation.
The Source: Information for this story came from the Warren Police Department.