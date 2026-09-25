Lawsuit filed against Warren Police Department after officer was accused of sexual assault

The Brief The Warren Police Department is being sued after an officer allegedly sexually assaulted a woman. Attorneys tell FOX 2 the alleged sexual assault happened last summer when Warren police were called to a domestic situation.



A lawsuit was filed against the Warren Police Department after an officer allegedly sexually assaulted a woman on duty.

The officer has since resigned from the department and there are currently no criminal charges.

Warren Police Investigation

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Attorneys tell FOX 2 the alleged sexual assault happened last summer when Warren police were called to a domestic situation. Over the following days, attorneys say the officer got the woman’s cell phone number and met her at Starbucks. From there, an OnlyFans account was brought up and, at some point, over the next few weeks some money was exchanged.

Eventually, attorneys say the officer showed up on duty, took her to a warehouse and sexually assaulted her.

"He shows up again, full uniform, badge, handcuffs, baton, gun, to her home. ‘Get in the car.’ She gets in," said Attorney Nora Hanna. "He drives her to a warehouse. He parks the car behind the empty warehouse. Again, it’s corroborated by Macomb County Sheriff. And is he on duty while this is happening? He’s on duty. He takes her there and tells her, ‘I want you to do all these horrible things. And if you don’t do them, you know who I am, there will be consequences.’ So he’s got a gun, he’s an officer in uniform. She doesn’t really have a choice at that point.

"After the act, takes her sweatshirt and runs to Michigan State Police."

Dig deeper:

From there, the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office investigated, sent their information to the prosecutor’s office, and the prosecutor did not authorize charges.

In a statement, the prosecutor’s office did not reveal why the charges were denied, citing privacy for the alleged victim.

Warren police did send me a lengthy statement about the officer being immediately placed on leave after the allegations and then resigning from the force during their internal review.

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