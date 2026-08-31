Metro Detroit weather: Showers Monday and humidity, too

We’ll get some more rain today, but it won’t be a repeat of Sunday’s nearly all day washout.

Timeline:

A few showers are possible for the morning commute, with the best coverage centered around midday followed by a general drying trend.

Here’s future radar around midday, when things should be wettest. Rain totals won’t be wild, outside of a rogue storm, most of us stay around a quarter-inch or less.

The warm front lifts north Tuesday and Wednesday, upping our storm chances. At this point, I’d lean toward "PM storms at times" versus persistent rain or washouts.

A low-end severe threat shows up Tuesday (1 out of 5), increasing a bit for Wednesday (2 out of 5).

Temps have the potential to break into the 90s if we can thin the clouds and keep the storms away long enough.

For now, I’ll say near 90 Tuesday and Wednesday, with a comedown on the way Friday through the weekend.