Metro Detroit Weather: Welcome back, summer

It’s been cool lately, but summer's ready for a comeback.

We get one more day with highs around or just below 80, light winds & plenty of sun before temperatures make a run at 90 this weekend. '

Sunday turns hotter and more humid, with the chance for a few storms. Severe weather is far from guaranteed, but an isolated stronger wind gust can’t be ruled out as we close out the weekend.

We’ll keep the heat cooking into early next week, a big shift from the weather we’ve had lately, although it still won’t be quite as intense as our early season heat waves.