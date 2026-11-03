Metro Detroit weather: A winning forecast for Election Day

A winning forecast for Election Day!

Timeline:

Our normal November start to the day would place temperatures in the 30s, but this morning we start out near 60 degrees.

This exceeds our average afternoon high of 54 degrees. Look instead for an Election Day high temperature near 73 degrees.

The record to tie, or break, is 76 degrees set back in 2015.

But it won't be the most sunniest of days with a system to our north and west.

Cloud cover from the warm front to our north and approaching cold front to our west will be prevalent throughout the day with any rain remaining north.

That changes Wednesday with rain possible for your morning commute. Expect showers throughout the day Wednesday.

Our mild readings extend through Wednesday and while cooler Thursday, still above seasonal.

We’ll catch up to average November temperatures by the weekend.