Metro Detroit woman threatens to leave gym over burkinis

The Brief Shelby Township woman is causing a stir on social media over her threat to leave her local gym. Mellissa Carone says she was bothered after seeing others wear burkinis at her Lifetime Fitness. The full covered-up swimsuit is frequently worn by Muslim women.



A familiar face is back in front of screens after a video posted by Mellissa Carone about burkinis picked up traffic online.

The full-body swimsuit is often worn by Muslim women.

Carone shared on TikTok that she was canceling her membership at the Lifetime Fitness because she saw women wearing them in the pool.

The backstory:

Carone rose to prominence following her testimony alongside Rudy Giuliani during a Michigan State House Oversight Committee meeting and even became the inspiration for a Saturday Night Live skit.

She also ran for office before being disqualified by the Macomb County Clerk.

Big picture view:

Posting on TikTok, Carone complained about burkinis being worn at her local gym.

"Story time regarding the Muslim problem we have here in Michigan," Carone started her post on TikTok. "It is not freedom of religion to go into a pool with an entire burka on."

She likened the garb to a "sanitary problem."

FOX 2 sought an additional comment from Carone, who declined to comment.

The other side:

Other members of the Lifetime Fitness were confused by Carone's comments.

"Muslim people wash five times a day for prayers and it’s part of their religion to be clean and sanitary," said Khaled Farhat, a Lifetime Fitness member. "I don’t understand what she means by unsanitary."

Another member was turned off by the Carone's stance.

"Just mind your own business and go on your way," the

Local perspective:

According to the Lifetime Fitness website, appropriate swimming attire includes swim shirts, bikinis, tankinis, one piece, trunk shorts or long briefs.

We reached out to the company for comment, but they were not immediately available.