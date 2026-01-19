Metro Detroiters coping with the oncoming cold temperatures

The Brief Wind chills will make below-freezing temperatures feel even colder – in the single digits – on Monday. FOX 2 talked with a few Metro Detroiters who are finding ways to prepare for the oncoming cold. Tuesday stays locked in a deep freeze with a high near 15°.



Bitter cold temperatures are expected to roll across Metro Detroit this week, and many are prepping to stay warm.

Local perspective:

It’s so cold, it’s the kind of weather where you just want to curl up inside with a good book. By Monday night, the cold is set to drop to about 6°, but it will feel closer to -10 once you factor in that persistent wind.

"This freezing weather, I want to make sure I get my errands done out of the way right now. Honestly, before 5 p.m. hits today, I don’t want to be without the sun," said Shayla Smith.

Tuesday stays locked in the deep freeze with a high near 15°, a few flurries floating around, and wind chills that never climb above zero. It’s one of those days when even quick trips outside feel like a chore.

"I keep my long johns on, and I’m happy," said Michael Hamilton.

Meanwhile, another round of snow moves in on Wednesday, bringing the chance for 1 to 3 more inches. It’s not a blockbuster system, but it adds to the pile and sets the stage for the real headline: the coldest air we’ve felt in about seven years.

"Stay at home, light a fire, just hang out, play video games," said Alonzo Morgan.

What you can do:

Limit your time outside during these dangerous periods. Learn more about this week's cold weather by tapping here.