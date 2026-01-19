Southeast Michigan Winter Weather Advisory: Strong winds lead to frigid wind chills that will keep dropping

The Brief Wind chills will make below-freezing temperatures feel even colder – in the single digits – on Monday. This feel continues to get even colder as the week progresses. Next weekend, the coldest air the region has felt in seven years is expected.



Winter is about to show its teeth this week, and we’ll feel it right out of the gate.

Monday starts with roughly an inch of fresh snow already on the ground, and we’re not quite done yet. Light snow and occasional snow squalls drifting in from the west will add another 1 to 2 inches as the day goes on.

This weather has prompted a Winter Weather Advisory for Southeast Michigan until 10 a.m. Tuesday and a Snow Squall Warning until noon Monday for Livingston, Oakland, Washenaw, and Wayne counties.

Bursts of snow cause whiteout conditions. There are typically gusty winds as well, leading to limited visibility. This is a snow squall.

Winds will be the real troublemaker, gusting up to 40 mph and taking our actual high of 18° and dragging it down to what feels more like 2°. Temperatures don’t just hold steady—they fall through the day, and the windchill falls right with them as arctic air settles in and refuses to budge.

Subzero wind chills arrive

By tonight, the cold tightens its grip even more. We drop to about 6°, but it will feel closer to -10 once you factor in that persistent wind.

Tuesday stays locked in the deep freeze with a high near 15°, a few flurries floating around, and wind chills that never climb above zero. It’s one of those days where even quick trips outside feel like a chore.

More snow

Another round of snow moves in on Wednesday, bringing the chance for 1 to 3 more inches. It’s not a blockbuster system, but it adds to the pile and sets the stage for the real headline: the coldest air we’ve felt in about seven years.

As we move toward the end of the week and into the weekend, temperatures and wind chills take a nosedive. From Friday through Sunday, wind chills will regularly hover near -20°, creating dangerous conditions for anyone spending prolonged time outdoors.

Winter is fully awake now, and this stretch will demand extra layers, shorter trips, and a good dose of patience. Limit your time outside during these dangerous periods.