US issues strongest-possible 'do not travel' warning for Mexico ahead of spring break

If you have upcoming spring break plans for Mexico, the State Department is strongly advising you reconsider travel to more than a handful of Mexican states that are reporting increased threats of "crime and kidnapping."

The U.S. recently issued its highest-level warning for areas inside Guerrero, Colima, Michoacan, Sinaloa, Tamaulipas and Zacatecas.

Of Mexico's 32 states, just two are currently listed under the State Department's lowest level "normal precautions' designation" - Campeche and Yucatan.

Additionally, officials with the U.S. Treasury Department are warning Americans to be on the lookout for a suspect who is currently being sought for extortion and may be spotted in popular tourist areas.

Sergio Armando Orozco Rodriguez, also known as "Chocho," is an alleged member of the Jalisca New Generation Cartel. Officials claim Chocho extorts local businesses for protection funds in his hometown of Puerto Vallarta, a popular spring break destination.

According to the U.S. Treasury, Chocho and his affiliates have close ties to nightclubs and restaurants in the city's main strip, enabling them to launder drug proceeds.

The cartel is responsible for trafficking a "significant proportion of the fentanyl and other deadly drugs that enter the United States," according to the Treasury.

Last month, 33-year-old Orange County public defender Elliot Blair was found dead in Rosarito during a one-year wedding celebration with his wife. A Mexican prosecutor described Blair's death as an unfortunate accident, saying he fell off the hotel's balcony after ingesting a significant amount of alcohol. Blair's family, however, does not believe he was intoxicated and fell. They believe he was the victim of a brutal crime.

In the latest update to Blair's case, Rosarito police are accused of extorting money from Blair and his wife less than two hours before he died, according to reports.

Police stopped Blair for reportedly rolling through a stop sign on his way back from a restaurant. The officers allegedly demanded money from the couple who gave them $160 before driving away.

Blair died hours later after falling from an open hotel walkway, according to local authorities. Blair's family has expressed frustration with Mexican authorities over a lack of communication and has since launched their own independent investigation into his death.

Other countries that are under the same highest-level travel warning include Iran, Iraq, Somalia, Haiti, Ukraine, North Korea, and Syria.

If you must travel to Mexico, officials strongly recommend the following: