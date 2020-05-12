MGM Resorts plan safety measures for re-opening

"It's no surprise that MGM wants to open. But again, importantly, open safely is that proverbial curve has been flattened," said David Sowerby, Ancora Advisors.

MGM Resorts released a 7-point safety plan for its properties which includes MGM Grand Detroit Casino.



The plan includes hand washing and hand sanitizing stations throughout the casino. Employees will have to wear a face mask, plus employees will undergo temperature checks and training.

"I read it, it looks like they've covered as many basis as they can," said Sowerby. "Having owned a gaming stock or two in my day as an investor is that these are individuals who are very passionate about this leisure activity."

MGM is hoping the safety plan will compel people to come back to its properties. The loss of casino revenue has hit the city of Detroit hard.

Mayor Mike Duggan says the city is losing $600,000 a day with the casinos closed because of the COVID-19 crisis.

"The city naturally needs these revenues back online for a budget that's challenged, even with the best of fiscal management that the city has deployed," Sowerby said.

Financial experts say when MGM properties do reopen, it could serve as a roadmap for other entertainment and leisure businesses to follow.

"The many businesses beyond gaming are going to watch to see what happens, including major companies like Disney, movie theaters, restaurants," Sowerby said. "They're going to watch what happens."

But this financial expert believes the consumer is ready to get back in the game.



"As much as this has been a game changer with a pandemic," Sowerby said. "I still don't believe that it by itself is enough to significantly alter the patterns of the consumer expenditure, and how they spend their wallet as they have done for the last several decades."

The Michigan Gaming Board said it will not provide a timeline for reopening Detroit casinos and that it will work with Governor Gretchen Whitmer's office with respect to safety protocols.