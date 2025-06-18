MI Hub for Manufacturing opens in Detroit helping small, mid-size businesses

The Brief New Center Stamping is starting a new manufacturing initiative to help small and medium businesses. MI Hub for Manufacturers will offer technical assistance and other resources.



New Center Stamping is one of Detroit's oldest manufacturing plants - you might remember it from the movie "Eight Mile."

What's next:

The president and COO took FOX 2 on a tour of New Center Stamping which has launched a new initiative - to help small- and medium-size businesses in Michigan.

"So that they can access capital – so they can access education and advice, so that they can grow," said Charisse Conanan Johnson, Next Street CEO.

Johnson and Next Street helped create a digital hub and are now launching MI Hub for Manufacturers.

"This is an initiative that’s built to support small- and medium-size manufacturers who are the backbone of Michigan’s economy," said Jonathan Smith, Michigan Community and Worker Economic Transition Office director.

"Launching the new MI Hub for manufacturers will help us continue to support these manufacturers through deeper collaboration, shared vision and a commitment to ensuring that every manufacturer who is making it in Michigan has the tools and resources to support, grow and adapt," said Amy Rencher, Michigan Economic Development Corporation.

That means adapting to changes in policy, supply chain disruptions – there’s so much uncertainty for manufacturing right now.

This digital hub will help with technical assistance, funding, education and foster stronger connections between manufacturers, startups, and large companies – positioning Michigan as a hub.

"We must meet this moment – it is up to us to build the resources that we need to make sure that success is not only possible but frankly inevitable for our collective economy here in the state of Michigan," said Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist. "So let’s get to work – let’s build – let’s connect – and let’s grow."