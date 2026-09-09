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The Brief Michelin is recognizing its first Great Lakes restaurants next spring, which could include some in Detroit. Detroit has been chosen to host the awards ceremony. It will happen on April 21 at Michigan Central.



Detroit has been chosen to host the prestigious Michelin awards ceremony for the Great Lakes region this spring.

It’s an event that could bring the first Michelin restaurant to the city.

Here’s what to know.

Michigan Guide American Great Lakes Ceremony

Big picture view:

Chefs and restaurants in Detroit and the Great Lakes region will be recognized in the Michelin guide for the first time ever. The ceremony announcing the recognitions is happening the evening of April 21 at Michigan Central.

What we know:

Chefs in Detroit and beyond will learn at the ceremony if their restaurants have received a Michelin star or another Michelin guide distinction, such as a Bib Gourmand.

Attendance is by invitation only.

What we don't know:

It’s not known which restaurants or chefs in Detroit might get a star or a distinction. Michelin inspectors are anonymous and so is their judging process.

What they're saying:

Michelin called Detroit "a historic city with its own strong culinary identity and traditions," saying it to be the perfect fit to host the inaugural event.

"Our anonymous inspectors look forward to finally sharing their discoveries with the world," said Gwendal Poullennec, International Director of the MICHELIN Guide.

What is the Michelin Guide?

The backstory:

In 1900, a French tire company began publishing a small guide to help drivers find places to eat along the road, according to Michelin’s website . More than a century later, the guide has expanded beyond France and is seen as a global authority on culinary and dining excellence.

Big picture view:

Michelin Guides exist in several major cities across the world, with tourists and foodies looking to the lists to guide their eating experiences while in town.

Michelin announced its first American guide in 2005 for New York, and U.S. cities and regions have expanded from there.

Local perspective:

The company recently announced a Great Lakes Michelin guide would be added in 2027, meaning Detroit could get its first Michelin restaurants.

How do Michelin stars work?

Big picture view:

Earning a Michelin star is one of the highest honors in the culinary world. It signals exceptional quality, creativity and consistency at your restaurant, according to Michelin.

By the numbers:

Restaurants can earn one, two or three stars:

One star signals a restaurant is worth a stop

Two stars indicate a destination worth a detour

Three stars represent exceptional cuisine worth a special journey

How it works :

Anonymous inspectors travel the world evaluating what they eat. According to Michelin, they rack up more than 250 anonymous meals per year, and document the experiences in detail.

The inspectors are looking for and judging on five criteria:

Quality of ingredients

Mastery of culinary techniques

Harmony of flavors

The personality and emotion the chef conveys in the dishes

Consistency, both through the entire menu and across different visits

The inspectors then work collaboratively at special meetings and stars are awarded unanimously.

What are Bib Gourmand restaurants?

Big picture view:

Michelin also recognizes some restaurants in its guides with the distinction of Bib Gourmand, which means the restaurant offers high-quality cooking without the fine dining price point.