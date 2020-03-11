Michigan advises avoiding gatherings of 100 people or more to prevent spread of coronavirus

article

The state of Michigan is urging people to avoid gatherings of 100 people or more to prevent the possible spread of coronavirus.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer addressed Michigan residents Wednesday evening from Lansing, where she and Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun announced Michigan should avoid large gatherings like assemblies in schools, concerts, or other events.

"Our schools and childcare facilities should limit large gatherings like assemblies. We must do everything we can to protect our students and our families," Whitmer said.

The Governor also said Michiganders should avoid gatherings of 100 people or more. That includes things like concerts, sporting events, and worship services.

Khaldun also announced that schools and nursing homes should limit visitors who may be unknowingly carrying the virus.

Two people have tested positive for coronavirus in southeast Michigan. The cases are in Wayne and Oakland counties, and results for 34 other tests are still pending right now.

The two positive tests are in Oakland County and one in Wayne County. The Oakland County patient has a history of international travel while the Wayne County patient has a history of domestic travel.

Following the announcement of two cases, Whitmer declared a state of emergency, which allows the state to get more funding to help prevent further spreading of the virus.

Symptoms for coronavirus COVID-19 include fever, coughing and shortness of breath. These, of course, are similar to the common cold and flu.

Expect a common cold to start out with a sore or scratchy throat, cough, runny and/or stuffy nose. Flu symptoms are more intense and usually come on suddenly, and can include a high fever.

Symptoms of COVID-19 may appear more slowly. They usually include fever, a dry cough and noticeable shortness of breath, according to the World Health Organization. A minority of cases develop pneumonia, and the disease is especially worrisome for the elderly and those with other medical problems such as high blood pressure, obesity, diabetes or heart conditions.

Right now there's one big difference between flu and coronavirus: A vaccine exists to help prevent the flu and it's not too late to get it. It won't protect you from catching the coronavirus but may put you in a better position to fight it.

To protect yourself, wash your hands well and often, keep them away from your face, and avoid crowds and standing close to people.

And if you do find yourself showing any of these flu or coronavirus symptoms - don't go straight to your doctor's office. That just risks making more people sick, officials urge. Call ahead and ask if you need to be seen and where.

