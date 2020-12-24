Michigan AG, Dana Nessel, warns parents to be on ‘high alert’ for sextortion

With COVID-19 still being present, more and more teens are at home spending time on the Internet. Because of that reason, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel and the Michigan Association of Superintendents and Administrators want parents to be on the lookout for predators.

A lot of times, adult predators will befriend teens online, with hopes of receiving nude pictures. This is referred to as "sextortion."

On Thursday, Nessal sat down with FOX 2’s Hilary Golston to discuss how this predatory activity can have a negative impact on a family.

Watch video above for full interview.