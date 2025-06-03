The Brief The Michigan Attorney General intervened in a Consumers Energy rate case. The company wants to raise rates on its electric customers by $436M. If approved, the rate hike would go into effect in May 2026, impacting 1.8 million people.



Michigan's top prosecutor is intervening in another utility rate case, this time in Consumers Energy's request to hike fees for its electric customers.

The company wants to raise rates by $436 million.

Big picture view:

The state attorney general is intervening in a case before the Michigan Public Service Commission, which is considering Consumers Energy's request for a rate hike of $436 million.

The rate case is for approximately 1.8 million people who get their electricity from Consumers Energy, mostly outside of Southeast Michigan. If approved, the new rates would take effect in May 2026.

According to Dana Nessel's office, it's one of Consumers Energy's largest electric rate hike requests ever.

Consumers Energy's previous rate hike that went into effect in April this year was approximately $154 million.

Dig deeper:

Consumers Energy is also hoping to secure another $24 million through a separate surcharge.

The combined request comes to a 13.3% increase in electricity costs for households.

In the rate case filing before the MPSC, Consumers Energy says "investments in electric generation, safety and compliance, and enhanced technology" are the primary drivers, as well as cleaning energy lines and restoring service.

Looking Elsewhere:

This isn't the only rate case before the public service commission.

DTE has requested to raise its rates by $574.1 million for retail customers, which is an 11.1% increase on electricity costs. It filed the case in April.

Consumers Energy also filed a rate case for its natural gas customers, asking the MPSC for $248 million more from its customers.