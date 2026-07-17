Five shot at funeral held at Greater Love Tabernacle Church

The Brief 4 victims and the suspect were shot outside of a funeral. Police had been warned violence could happen, and were on hand.



A gruesome scene broke out outside the Greater Love Tabernacle Church Friday evening when a shooter showed up and opened fire, striking multiple victims.

Police said that five people, including the alleged shooter, were shot, all of them in lower extremities. All five are expected to survive.

What we know:

The shooting happened just before 6 p.m.

Police Chief Todd Bettison said a fight broke out across the street from the funeral, at the church across the street. During the fight, someone pulled out a gun and fired into the crowd.

"The officer saw that, took action and returned fire," Bettison said.

Detroit Mayor Mary Sheffield said there had been threats made prior to the service, so police were on hand.

"My thoughts are with the victims, their families, and this congregation. I am grateful that all of the victims are expected to survive," she said.

Sheffield said an officer returned fire as soon as the shooter began, injuring him, and stopping a worst incident from taking place.

"That response saved lives," she said. "A place of worship should be safe. I want to thank the Detroit Police Department for the intelligence work that put officers in position to protect this congregation, and for the courage they showed today."

What's next:

The alleged shooter is in custody.

"Our hearts are with the individuals who were injured, their families, and everyone impacted by this senseless act of violence," O.H. Pye III Funeral Home, said in a statement. "What should have been a time for remembrance, healing, and support was disrupted by an incident that has affected our entire community."

The suspect and three of the victims were in their mid 20s, with the fourth victim being in their mid 30s, according to police.

Bettison said the officer is doing ok.

"Our officer is absolutely a hero," he said.

Anyone with information should contact Detroit Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.