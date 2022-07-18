Michigan Aug. 2 Primary races on the ballot

The 2022 Midterm races may not have a presidential election on the ballot, but they will be just as consequential for Michigan voters.

Races for statewide offices in the governor's seat, attorney general, and secretary of state are all up for grabs. So are all seats in Michigan's Congressional Delegation and the legislature. There are plenty of local races down ballot to be on the lookout for.

Governor, AG, and Secretary of State

All three Democratic officeholders are running for reelection in the Midterms, with Gretchen Whitmer running for governor, Jocelyn Benson running for Secretary of State, and Dana Nessel running for Attorney General.

Due to a quirk in how Republicans select candidates, voters don't decide who the party's nominees are for AG or secretary during the Primary Day. They were instead selected during a party nominating conference earlier this year.

Matthew DePerno is running for AG and Kristina Karamo is running for Secretary of State.

Republican voters will have the opportunity to vote for their preferred candidate for governor, however. They'll have the chance to select between five candidates following a brutal primary season: Tudor Dixon, Ryan Kelley, Ralph Rebandt, Kevin Rinke, and Garrett Soldano.

U.S. House

All districts will be voting under the rules of their new boundaries following redistricting that happened after the 2020 Census was completed.

Michigan lost a seat from the process and only has 13 representatives in Congress. All three seats are up for grabs.

Michigan legislature

Like in Congress, voters will also be casting a ballot for their representatives in both the state House and Senate.

Down-ballot races

State Board of Education (2 seats)

University of Michigan Regents (2 seats)

Michigan State University Trustees (2 seats)

Wayne State University Governors (2 seats)

Justice of the Supreme Court

Judge of the Court of Appeals

Judge of the Circuit Court

Judge of the District Court

Judge of Probate

Specified County and Township Offices

Specified City and Village Offices

Specified School District Positions

