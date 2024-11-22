Michigan certifies 2024 general election for Donald Trump in highest turnout in state history

The Brief The Michigan State Board of Canvassers certified the 2024 election results The board confirmed the victory for President-elect Donald Trump Unlike in 2020, the vote to certify was unanimous.



Benson said the certification was complete before the legal deadline and that a record 5.7 million people voted in the election this year.

"Our state and county canvassing boards have all fulfilled their lawful duty to certify the results of Michigan’s 2024 General Election," Benson said. "Just over 5.7 million Michiganders cast ballots in this election, officially making this the highest turnout election in our state’s history. I am grateful for the dedication of the professional, bipartisan clerks and poll workers who once again ensured that the election was safe, secure, and that the results accurately reflect the will of the voters."

Candidates can still request a recount, should they want to. That deadline is Monday, Nov. 25.

The Bureau of Elections staff and county clerks will do post-election audits to review procedures and work on best practices for future elections. There will also be a statewide audit done and randomly selected batches of ballots will be hand-counted to confirm the accuracy of tabulation machines.

The vote is the second consecutive time that the bipartisan vote has been unanimous. In 2022, the state certified that election on a 4-0 vote. But in 2020, the vote was a 3-0 margin with one member abstaining.

The Michigan Board of State Canvassers voted 4-0 to certify the election results. The panel consisting of two Democratic and two Republican members also voted to thank and commend the state Bureau of Elections and election administrators throughout the state for a well-run election.

"Just a note of thanks, publicly, to the team at Bureau of Elections and to all the folks downstate for a fabulous election," Republican member Richard Houskamp said before the board voted to certify the results.