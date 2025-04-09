Sada Baby arrested: Traffic stop for tinted windows leads to felony drug charge against Detroit rapper

article

The Brief A traffic stop four months ago has landed Detroit rapper Sada Baby behind bars on drug charges. The rapper was stopped in Sterling Heights for tinted windows and was arrested because he had a warrant for driving without a license. During that stop, police discovered suspected drugs. After testing confirmed he had narcotics, he was arrested and charged with possessing drugs.



Four months after getting pulled over because of his tinted windows, Detroit rapper Sada Baby is now in jail on drug charges from that traffic stop.

Sada Baby, whose real name is Casada Sorrell, was pulled over by Sterling Heights police in January because of a problem with his window tint. But during that traffic stop, police learned he had outstanding warrants.

The backstory:

Around 4 a.m. Jan. 9, police spotted a Dodge Ram with tinted window on Mound near 18 Mile around 4 a.m. When police ran the plate, they discovered that the registered owner was wanted for an outstanding warrant.

According to court records, Sorrell was charged in June 2023 with driving while unlicensed for three years, and a warrant request was filed in October 2023. Once police confirmed the driver was Sorrell, he was arrested for the outstanding warrant.

During that stop, police said he was also in possession of "possible illegal contraband," but the substance required testing. Test results recently came back showing that it was narcotics, and he was arrested Tuesday in Shelby Township.

Court records show that Sorrell is facing a charge of possessing less than 25 grams of a controlled substance (narcotic/cocaine).

Dig deeper:

According to court records, Sorrell pleaded guilty to a charge of failing to display a valid license last month, and was ordered to pay fines.

What's next:

As of Wednesday morning, Sorrell is in the Macomb County Jail.

It is unknown when he will be arraigned on the new charge, which is a felony.