15 Michigan State Parks closed indefinitely due to historic ice storm
(FOX 2) - Several Michigan State Parks are closed indefinitely due to historic ice storms that blew through the northern half of the state last week, knocking out power for hundreds of thousands of people.
The severe weather also damaged trails, which will require extensive repairs through the spring and potentially the summer.
Big picture view:
Severe weather on March 30 brought thunderstorms through mid-Michigan and damaging ice storms to the northern Lower Peninsula and Upper Peninsula.
The Michigan Department of Natural Resources closed all state-managed trails across a dozen different counties in both peninsulas while the governor declared an emergency for the region to assist in the aftermath.
In addition to downed trees, blocked roads, and power outages, debris was left strewn across state parks and trails.
Anyone hoping to hike in any of the parks is asked to avoid the areas while clean-up continues.
Michigan State Parks closed
Dig deeper:
According to the DNR's closures page, there are 15 state parks temporarily closed. They stretch across 12 counties, including: Alcona, Alpena, Antrim, Charlevoix, Cheboygan, Crawford, Emmet, Mackinac, Montmorency, Oscoda, Otsego and Presque Isle.
The damaged parks are:
- Aloha State Park
- Burt Lake State Park
- Cheboygan State Park
- Clear Lake State Park
- Fisherman's Island
- Young State Park
- Hartwick Pines State Park
- Negwegon State Park
- Onaway State Park
- Thompson's Harbor State Park
- Hoeft State Park
- Otsego Lake State Park
- Rockport State Recreation Area
- Wilderness State Park
- Petoskey State Park
When will they open?:
There is no timeline for when the parks will reopen.
In a news release, the DNR estimated the cleanup would take "weeks or months."
"More information will be released as soon as areas are cleared and the trails are once again safe to use. In the meantime, we ask that everyone explore Michigan’s other beautiful trails until the Tip of the Mitt is reopened," said Paige Perry, a trails specialist with the DNR.
Perry requested hikers to avoid the areas that are closed until they reopen.
What you can do:
While people should avoid trails that are closed, if they do come across any obstructions or damaged trails that are open to the public, they're asked to report it to Jessica Roehrs at 517-331-3790 or HolleyRoehrsJ@Michigan.gov.
For updates on any trails that are back open, go to Michigan.gov/DNRClosures for more information.
The Source: Michigan Department of Natural Resources