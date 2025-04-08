article

The Brief More than a dozen state parks are closed indefinitely due to damage following an ice storm that swept through northern Michigan in March The Department of Natural Resources is working to clear fallen debris blocking trails and reopen park facilities across 12 counties A park official estimates clean-up could take weeks or months



Several Michigan State Parks are closed indefinitely due to historic ice storms that blew through the northern half of the state last week, knocking out power for hundreds of thousands of people.

The severe weather also damaged trails, which will require extensive repairs through the spring and potentially the summer.

Big picture view:

Severe weather on March 30 brought thunderstorms through mid-Michigan and damaging ice storms to the northern Lower Peninsula and Upper Peninsula.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources closed all state-managed trails across a dozen different counties in both peninsulas while the governor declared an emergency for the region to assist in the aftermath.

In addition to downed trees, blocked roads, and power outages, debris was left strewn across state parks and trails.

Anyone hoping to hike in any of the parks is asked to avoid the areas while clean-up continues.

Michigan State Parks closed

Dig deeper:

According to the DNR's closures page, there are 15 state parks temporarily closed. They stretch across 12 counties, including: Alcona, Alpena, Antrim, Charlevoix, Cheboygan, Crawford, Emmet, Mackinac, Montmorency, Oscoda, Otsego and Presque Isle.

The damaged parks are:

Aloha State Park

Burt Lake State Park

Cheboygan State Park

Clear Lake State Park

Fisherman's Island

Young State Park

Hartwick Pines State Park

Negwegon State Park

Onaway State Park

Thompson's Harbor State Park

Hoeft State Park

Otsego Lake State Park

Rockport State Recreation Area

Wilderness State Park

Petoskey State Park

When will they open?:

There is no timeline for when the parks will reopen.

In a news release, the DNR estimated the cleanup would take "weeks or months."

"More information will be released as soon as areas are cleared and the trails are once again safe to use. In the meantime, we ask that everyone explore Michigan’s other beautiful trails until the Tip of the Mitt is reopened," said Paige Perry, a trails specialist with the DNR.

Perry requested hikers to avoid the areas that are closed until they reopen.

What you can do:

While people should avoid trails that are closed, if they do come across any obstructions or damaged trails that are open to the public, they're asked to report it to Jessica Roehrs at 517-331-3790 or HolleyRoehrsJ@Michigan.gov.

For updates on any trails that are back open, go to Michigan.gov/DNRClosures for more information.