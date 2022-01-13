Michigan child care workers receiving $1,000 bonuses

article

Child care workers will receive $1,000 bonuses as part of a multi-hundred million dollar investment into the industry in Michigan.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced that almost 6,000 childcare providers were recipients of grants worth $365 million - one of the largest in the state's history.

The added money is part of the most recent budget, which included $730 million from the American Rescue Plan, a federal spending bill meant to help local and state governments manage tight budgets during the pandemic.

A total of 5,890 grants were passed out to child care facilities, which included family home programs, group home programs, and childcare centers. Almost 25,000 full-time staff members received $1,000 bonuses, while more than 13,000 part-time staff received $500 bonuses.

Whitmer said a healthy economy needs a strong childcare industry.

"This funding helps keep our childcare businesses open, makes childcare more affordable for families, and delivers bonuses to childcare professionals. All our kids deserve a great start. These grants are another investment in their future," she said.

In addition to the bonuses, funding requests were also made to fill staff vacancies. The Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity is working with the state's jobs agency to help fill those positions.

"The Michigan Works! system looks forward to partnering with the State of Michigan to help job seekers across Michigan connect to the opportunities within this dynamic and rewarding industry," said Carrie Rosingana, CEO of the Capital Area Michigan Works!.

The next round of applications for the Child Care Stabilization Grant will open in the late spring.