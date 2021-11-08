Michigan childcare workers to get $1,000 bonus for sacrifices during pandemic

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced on Monday that applications are now being accepted for childcare workers to get a $1,000 bonus as part of a bipartisan $350 million grant.

The governor's office announced the Child Care Stabilization Grant will distribute $350 million in grants that will give every full-time childcare professional a $1,000 bonus and will keep childcare programs open and serving kids. In order for professionals to get the grant, their employer has to apply for the funds.

"Childcare is the backbone of a strong economy and childcare professionals and programs go above and beyond every day to care for our kids, helping them learn and grow in a safe environment," said Governor Gretchen Whitmer. "I was proud to put childcare businesses and professionals first in the bipartisan budget I signed in September. By bringing both parties together, we were able to put Michiganders first and deliver every childcare professional a $1,000 bonus in recognition of their incredible sacrifices over the last 18 months, expand low or no-cost care to 105,000 kids, and help providers improve their programs. Countless working parents rely on childcare, and without the tireless, often thankless work of providers and professionals, working families would not be able to get back to work and pursue their potential. With this investment, we can ensure kids and working families succeed as we continue ushering in a new era of prosperity for our communities."

The grant is non-competitive and licensed childcare providers can apply by visiting Michigan.gov/childcare.

Workers will be awarded bonuses directly from their employer and do not need to apply.

