Michigan congressional leaders respond to impeachment inquiry of President Trump over Ukraine

article

As Speaker Nancy Pelosi launches a formal impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump, Michigan elected officials issuing statements on the matter.

After months of investigations by House Democrats of the Trump administration, Pelosi said Tuesday that the probe will look into whether Trump attempted to help his reelection efforsts by abusing his presidential pwoers and asking for help from a foreign government to undermine Democratic opponent Joe Biden.'

On Wednesday morning, it was announced Trump repeatedly prodded Ukraine's new leader to work with Rudy Giuliani and the U.S. attorney general to investigate Biden, according to a rough transcript summarizing the call that was released.

As of 11 a.m. Wednesday, the following Michigan elected officials gave their thoughts on the impeachment inquiry on social media:

