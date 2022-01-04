Michigan Congresswoman Brenda Lawrence to retire after term ends

article

US Rep. Brenda Lawrence announced she will be retiring from Congress at the end of her term.

Lawrence, 67, made the announcement Tuesday with a statement on Twitter. Lawrence, a Democrat, was elected to US Congress representing the 14th District of Michigan in 2013.

"This year marks my 30th year in elected public service, and I've had the good fortune of serving Michiganders on the local and national level.

"After reflecting on my journey & having conversations with my family, I'm announcing that I will not be seeking re-election to Congress."

Lawrence, a graduate of Detroit Pershing High School and Central Michigan University, worked 30 years for the US Postal Service and later served on the Southfield Public Schools Board of Education, including as president.

She later was elected to Southfield City Council and was elected as president in 1999. She became the city's first African-American and female mayor - serving four terms.

