Michigan Democrats push to ban federal troops, amid DC crackdown

Could the military be coming into Michigan to fight crime like Washington DC?

Not if Michigan House Democrats have their way.

Democratic State Rep. Laurie Pohutsky out of Livonia introduced the measure Thursday aimed at preventing Michigan from seeing a similar scene that’s unfolded in Washington DC over recent weeks.

Pohutsky tossed House Bill 4796 into the hopper to ban the deployment of an armed military force without permission from the governor.

This follows the National Guard and hundreds of federal agents being sent into DC. The Trump Administration says it’s to reduce violent crime.

State House Dems say it’s an abuse of executive power but House Republicans call the legislation ridiculous, saying it’s not constitutionally coherent. They call it a distraction from other major issues both parties should be focused on.

"You know I think that we can’t assume that any state is out of bounds for this," she said. "We’ve particularly seen actions being targeted towards cities that have a higher concentration of people of color. And obviously we have we have a number of cities in the state of Michigan that fit that bill - particularly Detroit. But really the main goal is to just offer protections, in the event that something happens."

State Rep. Jason Woolford disagrees.

"This is another case of Trump, where they just can’t stand that Trump is the president. Trump Derangement Syndrome," said Woolford (R-Howell). "When you look at this constitutionally it doesn’t even make sense. We saw that just recently California brought this case to the Supreme Court and virtually laughed it right out of the court."