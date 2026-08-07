Michigan Democrats unite for campaign rally ahead of November election

The Brief Voters learned who the Democratic candidates were. Today they got to see them, collectively, together for the first time. Michigan Democrats together under one roof. Jocelyn Benson and Garlin Gilchrist, among the candidates, speaking to a packed house at Renaissance High School.



Election Day is a few months away. Michigan's Democratic candidates kicked off their campaign with a united front.

Big picture view:

Earlier this week, voters learned who the Democratic candidates were, but on Friday, they got to see them, collectively, together for the first time.

Michigan Democrats were together under one roof, including Jocelyn Benson and Garlin Gilchrist, among the candidates, speaking to a packed house at Renaissance High School.

Pete Buttigieg stopped by to attend the rally.

Last to take the stage was Dr. Abdul El-Sayed, touching on his key points of money out of politics, money for Michiganders, and Medicare and being relentless in that pursuit.

"When they come for our union rights," said El-Sayed. "We don’t back down. When they come for our healthcare, we don’t back down. When they come for one of us, we will stand up. We don’t back down. In Michigan, we will fight to build the America proud to hand off to our kids and our grandkids, because we won’t back down. Michigan Democrats, 88 more days. We won’t back down. We’ll see you out there."

The other side:

The Michigan Republican Party released a statement, which reads in part:

"With the spotlight now on Abdul El-Sayed following a bruising primary, Michigan Democrats cannot escape the fact that they have a massive coalition problem with just 88 days until Election Day. Making matters worse for Democrats, El-Sayed is a terrorist sympathizer who wants to release violent criminals from prison, defund the police, and abolish federal law enforcement agencies.

"Moreover, this desperate Democrat rally celebrates everything that's gone wrong under one-party Democrat rule and reinforces exactly what's on the ballot this November: common sense versus communist crazy. For more than a quarter century, Democrats have controlled Michigan's U.S. Senate seats while Michigan lost more than 200,000 manufacturing jobs, education collapsed near the bottom nationally, and working families were saddled with the highest energy costs in the Midwest."