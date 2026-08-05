Primary election results: Over 95% of Michigan road millages passed, organization says

The Brief The County Road Association of Michigan says voters approved 92% of new millage on Aug. 4. 156 road millage proposals, 107 renewals and 50 increases were on local ballots The millages Michigan residents voted on would invest in roads and add on to state funding



Nearly all road millages across Michigan passed the ballot box on Tuesday, according to one organization.

2026 Michigan Road Millages

By the numbers:

The 2026 Michigan Primary has come and gone, with voters sounding off on who they want to see on the ballot in November. Meanwhile, the County Road Association of Michigan says voters were very enthusiastic about their local road millages throughout the state.

The organization says voters approved 92% of new millages and 96% of renewal proposals on their ballots. 156 road millage proposals, 107 renewals and 50 increases were on local ballots on Aug. 4. The CRA says the others include seven county-wide road millage proposals.

This was according to data from Gongwer News Service.

What they're saying:

"When the dollars arrive from the historic state road funding package approved last year, combined with continued local investment from townships and voter-approved road millages, they will give county road agencies the resources they need to make meaningful progress," said CRA CEO Denise Donohue.

The millages Michigan residents voted on would invest in roads and add on to state funding from the 2025 Road Funding Package.

Michigan Election Results

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Meanwhile, residents in Metro Detroit voted for who they want on the November ballot. You can view those results by tapping here.