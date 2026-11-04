Michigan Democrats win trifecta of power, taking control of Lansing

Michigan Democrats are back in power in Lansing, have secured another "trifecta" thanks to the election night blue wave that swept the country.

Governor-elect Jocelyn Benson will also speak after winning her race and beating John James.

Big picture view:

Governor-elect Jocelyn Benson's win, was joined by securing majorities in the Michigan House and Senate for total control.

Michigan Democrats have won 19 seats in the state Senate while the Republicans took 14 seats, according to Associated Press results.

In the House, the Democrats are projected to secure 51 seats to the 43 seats that GOP won on election night.

Who won Michigan elections? See race results here

Democrats control state legislature

What they're saying:

Governor Gretchen Whitmer issued a statement praising the work of the state's Democratic Party for securing control of the legislature.

"Securing this historic Democratic trifecta—only our second in 40 years—sends a clear message that Michiganders want leaders who are focused on lowering costs and getting things done," Whitmer said in a statement. "Over the last eight years, I’m proud that we’ve delivered on the biggest issues in Michiganders’ lives."

The last time Michigan had control of both chambers in the state legislature was 2022 – which had been the first time since 1982.

Whitmer said that Democratic control means continuing the work her office championed.

"We’ve fed our kids free breakfast and lunch, restored workers’ rights, passed historic gun violence prevention legislation, made pre-K and community college free, protected health care and Medicaid access, cut taxes for families and seniors, and defended our fundamental rights and freedoms," she said. "With this new trifecta, we can continue and expand on this progress. I want to congratulate all of the candidates who won their races up and down the ballot. I’m thrilled to know Michigan is in good hands."

What it means

Dig deeper:

The Michigan Senate will be controlled by Democrats by a 23-15 majority.

In the House, the Democrats are projected to take at least 60 seats for a majority of the 110 total.

It will also likely mean less gridlock for agenda items with less Republican pushback.

The last time Democrats held both chambers and the executive branch, steps were made in rolling back the retirement pension tax, expansion of the Elliott Larsens Civil Rights Act for LGBTQ+ protections and the spearheading safe storage and red flag firearms laws.