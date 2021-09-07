Michigan Department of Transportation hosting job fair for positions across state

The Michigan Department of Transportation is hiring workers for jobs across the state.

The department will host a virtual job fair from 3-7 p.m. Sept. 16 for seasonal winter maintenance workers, as well as permanent full-time roles.

The seasonal positions require a Michigan Class B commercial driver's license. These jobs have the potential to lead to full-time opportunities.

Other positions include electricians, internships, transportation engineers, seasonal and full-time transportation maintenance workers, transportation planners, transportation technicians, and other skilled trades and professional positions.

View a list of open positions here.

To register for the job fair, text "MDOT" to 25000 or click here.