The Brief The Michigan Department of Natural Resource's annual land auction is set up with hundreds of properties available. They include lakefront and riverfront property, an island, and massive tracts of remote land up for grabs. The auction takes place throughout August and the beginning September.



Who wants to own an island in Michigan?

Among the hundreds of parcels of land available for auction listed by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources is a tiny plot less than an acre big, right splat in the middle of a Genesee County lake.

But there are some rules around the land, just like all that's available to purchase.

The DNR Land Auction

Big picture view:

Every year, the DNR lists land for auction with a staggered schedule of when it is available for bidding. Lakefront and riverfront property are sometimes the most desired.

But others can be dozens of acres big.

Everything up for grabs was selected by the DNR after deeming they don't fit the department's mission of "conservation, recreation and economic development."

"Before parcels ever get to public auction – a management tool the department has used for several decades – we’ve already evaluated all other options, whether it’s a land exchange for land that’s a better fit, or perhaps a situation where it makes more sense for another governmental agency or conservation group to hold the property," said Scott Whitcomb, director of DNR's office of public lands.

Here are some of the highlights of the land up for grabs:

Waterfront, lakefront, and Islands for auction

Frontage on Long Lake:

A 12-acre plot of land worth $63,000 in Barry County, located in Hope Township, is available.

It includes 20 feet of shoreline property along Long Lake. Described as "an irregularly-shaped vacant 12-acre parcel" with two private landowners as neighbors. It's located along M-43 and S Shore Drive.

Find it under Lot # 10048.

Frontage on Long Lake. Lot # 10048.

Island in Genesee County

In the middle of Ponemah Lake, located in Fenton Township is a small slice of land less than an acre big. It's approximately. 3.5 miles northwest of Fenton, Michigan.

While the parcel of land is zoned for a single family home, it's too small to legally build on the lot. That means no building structures on the island.

Bidding starts at $3,750 under Lot # 10049.

An island containing 0.7 acres of land in the middle of Ponemah Lake. Lot # 10049.

700 feet of frontage on John Ford Lake

In Newaygo County is 18 acres of land on John Ford Lake in Brooks Township, which is just north of the Muskegon River. Most of the land available for auction is south of the lake.

There is also no legal road access. Bidding starts at $42,000. Look for Lot 10080 for those interested.

Waterfront property in Newaygo County. Lot # 10080.

Upper Peninsula lakefront land

In Gogebic County in the far west end of Michigan's Upper Peninsula is a 2.1-acre-sized parcel of vacant land on Duck Lake. For those familiar with the area, it's about as remote as one can get without hopping on a boat.

It's under lot # 10050.

Duck Lake in Gogebic County. Lot # 10050.

80-acre property in Oceana County

Another plot of land is 80 acres in Oceana County. Bidding starts at $180,000 on a forested vacant parcel of land near U.S. Forest Service land. It has legal road access on W Jefferson Road, approximately 7.5 miles east of Pentwater.

Find it under Lot #10099.

Located in Weare Township in Oceana County, these 80 acres is adjacent to US Forest Service land.

Thunder Bay River frontage

In Montmorency County in Northeast Michigan there is 14.74 acres worth $55,000. It's alongside the Thunder Bay River, which meanders through the region.

It includes vacant riverfront property and is T-shaped. Look for lot #10076.

A 14-acre-plus, forested parcel in Briley Township, Montmorency County, with approximately 2,000 feet of frontage on the Thunder Bay River. (Title-Check Lot #10076)

When can I buy land?

There are 11 scheduled auction dates up for grabs.

They happen online and feature land parcels by county with the first auction on Aug. 1.

Friday, Aug. 1 – Kent and Oceana counties.

Monday, Aug. 4 – Grand Traverse, Lake, Manistee and Wexford counties.

Thursday, Aug. 7 – Lapeer County.

Monday, Aug. 18 – Alger, Luce and Schoolcraft counties.

Tuesday, Aug. 19 – Gogebic and Marquette counties.

Thursday, Aug. 21 – Washtenaw County.

Friday, Aug. 22 – Mecosta, Midland and Newaygo counties.

Tuesday, Aug. 26 – Barry County.

Wednesday, Aug. 27 – Allegan County.

Thursday, Aug. 28 – Ogemaw, Missaukee and Montmorency counties.

Friday, Sept. 5 – Genesee County.

How bidding works

Those interested in bidding can preregister to get more information about the upcoming schedule by going to tax-sale.info.

Absentee bids can be made up to 30 days before an auction while an interactive portion begins at 10 a.m. on the auction date. Current bids for each parcel will be visible to those looking to purchase.

Bids can be posted until 7 p.m. when it closes.

Find out more on the DNR's web page here.