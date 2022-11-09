Michigan Election Results: Ballot Proposal 2 approved by voters, changes coming to elections

Proposal 2, which will bolster protections to Michigan's election systems, has been approved by voters, AP projects. The ballot proposal contest was called early Wednesday morning with an 17-point lead for approval votes.

The amendment to the state's constitution includes recognizing the right to vote without harassment, further protecting ballots sent overseas or from military, and allowing voters the right to verify their identity with a photo ID or signed affidavit.

During a hotly contested midterm election, Prop 2 garnered significant attention since it had to do with Michigan's voting systems. Since Michigan passed a proposal in 2018 that allows for absentee voting without a reason, voting rights have been a key feature of elections in the past two campaign seasons.

What does Proposal 2 say?

Proposal 2 comes with several key changes to Michigan's election season. It reads as follows:

Proposal 22-2 A Proposal To Amend The State Constitution To Add Provisions Regarding Elections.

This proposed constitutional amendment would:

Recognize fundamental right to vote without harassing conduct;

Require military or overseas ballots be counted if postmarked by election day;

Provide voter right to verify identity with photo ID or signed statement;

Provide voter right to single application to vote absentee in all elections;

Require state-funded absentee-ballot drop boxes, and postage for absentee applications and ballots;

Provide that only election officials may conduct post-election audits;

Require nine days of early in-person voting;

Allow donations to fund elections, which must be disclosed;

Require canvass boards certify election results based only on the official records of votes cast.

Should this proposal be adopted?

You can either then vote yes or no.

What changes since Proposal 2 passed?

With the passing of Proposal 2, it will add multiple changes to the Michigan Constitution by adding language to protect the right to vote, require absentee-ballot drop boxes, and postage for absentee applications and ballot.

The ballot gives voters the right to verify their identity without requiring identification to vote.

Perhaps the biggest change is to in-person voting which now requires nine days of early in-person voting.

Previously, Michigan voters can cast their ballots in person or via absentee. The state is one of 27 in the nation that allows ‘no excuse' absentee voting. This was expanded four years when voters approved an amendment to expand voting rights by allowing absentee ballots to be submitted 40 days before Election Day.

With the passing, Michigan joins 23 states in allowing early in-person voting. The polls would be open for eight hours each day for a workweek plus two weekends until the Sunday before Election Day.