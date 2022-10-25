Michigan Midterm election: See a sample ballot before you vote Nov. 8

article

Before you head to the polls for the Nov. 8 general election, you can check your ballot.

All Michigan voters will vote for the next governor, attorney general, and secretary of state. Voters will also decide on three proposals focused on term limits, election access, and abortion rights.

Read the proposals here.

Congressional delegation and legislature candidates will also be decided. The candidates you can select for these races depend on where you live.

There are also a number of local races centered on county commissioners, transportation mileages, and more.

View your sample ballot here. (Note: This website may take some time to load.)

If you aren't registered to vote yet, you can still register in person at your city or township clerk's office. You have until 8 p.m. on Election Day to do this. If you plan to vote in the primary, though, do not wait until 8 p.m. Tuesday to register, as that's when the polls close.

More election coverage: