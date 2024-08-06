Michigan Primary Election: How to find results on Aug. 6

On Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024 - polls opened across Michigan for primary voting. Seats at every level of government are up for grabs in what is expected to be another significant year in politics in the U.S.

From Congress to the legislature, to county commissioners and sheriff, people will cast votes in their chosen party's primary in Michigan on Tuesday. The only seat that voters won't be casting a ballot in this primary is for president.

When do polls close?

Polls in Michigan close at 8 p.m. local time.

For most of the state, that's 8 p.m. ET. However, there's the far west corner of the Upper Peninsula that's in central time – which means those polls will close at 8 p.m. CT, (9 p.m. ET).

What's at stake in the August primary?

Michigan voters will elect the final candidates for each party for state house races and in the U.S. House.

Additionally, a U.S. Senate seat is opening up with the retirement of Debbie Stabenow.

When will Michigan results come in?

We will be monitoring races throughout the entire night – but we're keeping a particularly close eye on the primary for the Senate seat for U.S. House seats 3, 8, 10, 11, 12, and 13.

You can see results in the widgets below once they start coming in.

If you want to see a complete list of results of all statewide races, check out the page here.