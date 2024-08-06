Haley Stevens and Nick Somberg cruise to primary wins; will battle for Michigan's 11th district in November

Michigan Congresswoman Haley Stevens cruised to a win in her Democratic primary, as did her future Republican challenger - Nick Somberg.

Stevens was the first declared winner of the night – given the victory at 8:12 p.m., just 12 minutes after polls closed in the 11th district, after she had more than 85% of the vote – beating Ahmed Ghani for the Democratic nod.

Just 27 minutes later, Somberg also won, beating out Charles Grangie for the Republican nomination. Somberg had a little over 62% of the vote.

Stevens first won the 11th district in 2018 and has won re-election each time since – in 2020 and 2022.

Somberg, a Bingham Farms native who now lives in Rochester, is a licensed attorney who declared earlier this year for the race.