The fall colors are just starting to creep into Michigan as the beginning of autumn nears ever closer and the vibrant reds, yellows, and oranges return to the state's trees.

Along with the transition, the fall foliage prediction map for the 2024 season is now live. And according to Smokymountains.com, the most northern corners of the Upper Peninsula are already seeing some changes.

There are still just minimal changes, but by mid-September, the entire state will see some colors, with the biggest change in colors in Baraga and Marquette counties.

The majority of the state will be at peak foliage color by early-October, according to the interactive map.

This year's colors could be even better too, according to one area arborist, who told FOX 2 the heat and drought stress could bring an early fall transition.

"The plants are tired," Josh Leo said. "We're starting to get to the end of the season, and we've had some hot days, but we've also had a lot of moisture."

He predicted peak colors around the third or fourth week in metro Detroit.