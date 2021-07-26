Michigan gas prices decrease slightly, expected to stay above $3 through summer

article

Gas prices in Michigan dropped 4 cents from last week.

Drivers are paying an average of $3.23 per gallon for regular unleaded gas this week. Despite the dip, gas prices are still 12 cents higher than last month and $1.07 more expensive than this time last year.

According to the Energy Information Administration's weekly report, gas demand only grew from 9.28 million b/d to 9.30 million b/d.

Total domestic gas stocks saw a slight decline to 236.4 million bbl. These trends are credited with stabilizing the rising gas prices. However, the report noted that crude oil prices fluctuated last week.

"The drop in crude prices early last week helped pump prices stabilize," said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group. "With crude returning to above $70 per barrel, drivers can expect gas prices to remain above $3 per gallon throughout the summer."

Most expensive gas price averages in Michigan

Marquette ($3.29) Metro Detroit ($3.28) Ann Arbor ($3.25)

Least expensive gas price averages in Michigan

