2 dogs removed, charges sought in alleged Sterling Heights animal abuse case caught on doorbell video



Sterling Heights police removed two dogs for their well-being Saturday after an alleged animal abuse incident was captured on doorbell camera video.



The incident happened Friday, Feb. 20, 2026, at an apartment complex near 15 Mile Road and Van Dyke Avenue.



"We also became aware that the video had begun circulating on social media platforms. Upon receiving this information, our officers immediately initiated an investigation," Sterling Heights police Lt. Aaron Susalla said in a release.



Sterling Heights animal control officers worked with police to identify the person involved and the dog shown in the video.



After identifying the individual, officers safely removed the dog seen in the video, along with another dog from the residence, to ensure their well-being.



Police said they will seek charges related to animal abuse and failure to license the dogs in accordance with city ordinance.



"This case exemplifies the strength of our community partnership," Susalla said. "We appreciate the vigilance of the residents who reported the incident, allowing law enforcement to respond swiftly and ensure the animals were placed in a safe environment while pursuing appropriate legal action."



The incident remains under investigation.