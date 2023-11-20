There's good news on the gasoline front as fuel prices continue to fall ahead of the holiday season. With more than a million Michigan residents expected to drive somewhere during the Thanksgiving holiday, they'll be paying $3.27 a gallon.

That's on average across the state after fuel prices fell 10 cents from last week. It's more than half a dollar less than it was last year.

Motorists are paying $49 for a full 15-gallon tank of fuel in Michigan. The cheapest gas is in Grand Rapids and the most expensive is in Marquette.

In Ann Arbor, a gallon costs $3.34 and is $3.31 in metro Detroit.

Lower gas demand and falling oil prices have fed into declining costs. Part of what's driving that decline is reduced concerns of conflict in the Middle East. Meanwhile, crude oil inventories are up in the U.S.

AAA out of Dearborn anticipates 1.7 million Michigan citizens will travel over Thanksgiving weekend. About 1.5 million will be driving more than 50 miles, according to their survey, which is a 1.6% increase from last year.