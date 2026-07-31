Michigan gas prices jump .10 overnight, averaging $4.37 a gallon

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The Brief Gas prices in Michigan went up by .10 cents overnight. The price per gallon in-state rose by .30 cents from this time last month. The highest price per gallon can be found in NW Michigan, at $4.49 in Benzie and Crawford counties.



Gas prices in Michigan continue to rise, and according to Triple-A Michigan, are nearly .30 cents higher than the national average.

By the numbers:

As of Friday, gas in Michigan went up .10 cents overnight and is now $4.37 a gallon.

The Michigan price is 30 cents more than this time last month ($4.07) and about $1.21 more than this time last year ($3.16).

SE Michigan's gas price averages by county:

Livingston: $4.47

Lenawee: $4.45

Monroe: $4.35

Macomb: 4.37

Oakland: $4.39

St. Clair: $4.38

Washtenaw: $4.41

Wayne: $4.28

At $4.49 per gallon, Benzie and Crawford counties in northwest Michigan tie for the highest price in the state.

The price is a national average, meaning drivers in some states have been paying well over $4 a gallon for a while now, while others pay less. Prices vary between states due to factors ranging from nearby supply to differing tax rates.

People around the world are also dealing with high gas prices as a result of the Iran conflict and Middle East tensions.