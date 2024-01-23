Michigan GOP elects Pete Hoekstra as new chair

"I believe I am chair of the Michigan Republican Party," Pete Hoekstra said.

Hoekstra is confident of that eventually he will be declared the new Republican Party chair because, first, former President Donald Trump has endorsed Mr. Hoekstra.

And because he firmly believes it is only a matter of time before Ronna McDaniel, the chairwoman of the Republican National Committee, finishes her due diligence that will lead to the RNC endorsement of him.

"They are not going to rush into this. They have to make sure that they've reviewed the process (and make sure) what happened was appropriate within our by-laws," he said.

Tim Skubick: "So you think it is only a matter of time before the RNC says yes, indeed, you are the chair?"

"I think it will only be a matter of time, that is correct," he said.

Kristina Karamo continues to argue she is the legitimate state GOP chairwoman and is not stepping aside -- because she says she is in a battle for the "Soul of Michigan Republican Party" and is fighting the "Corrupt status quo caste system."

Hoekstra does not want to say anything bad about her, while claiming that the grassroots want him instead.

Skubick: "Isn't it clear if they want you, they dont want her?"

"They want to win," Hoekstra said. "Tim, we've got enough division within the republican party right now. We don't need any more."

We might know by this weekend if the RNC signs off on him being the new GOP party chair.

