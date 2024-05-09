Wallet thieves targeting victims at Shelby Township stores

article

Shelby Township police are looking for wallet thieves after a string of theft reports.

Police said the thieves are taking the wallets from purses that are in shopping carts. These thefts are happening at stores along Hall Road.

Investigators believe the thieves were driving a white GMC Terrain. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at evila@shelbytwp.org or 586-731-2121 ext. 444.

As police search for the suspects, officers are reminding shoppers to never leave their purses or other valuables alone in their shopping carts.