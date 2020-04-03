Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer anticipates extending 'Stay Home' order

article

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer told FOX 2 Friday she anticipates she would have to extend the 'Stay Home, Stay Safe' order she signed almost two weeks ago but stopped short of saying when she would extend it or for how long.

In a Zoom interview from Lansing, Gov. Whitmer told FOX 2's Roop Raj that her office is going to make the decision based on science and facts.

"We're always going to make decisions based on the best information, the best science and always centered around what's in the best interest of the public health. I would anticipate that I would have to lengthen the stay at home order," Whitmer said.

However, she clarified this was not her announcing the extension.

"I'm not announcing anything in this interview but it is something that we are analyzing and determining what that needs to look like," she said.

Gov. Whitmer issued the 'Stay Home, Stay Safe' executive order on March 23rd and it went into effect the following day. Since then, all essential businesses have been ordered to close. This means Michigan's 10 million residents are asked to avoid all nonessential travel and remain at home.

The order is currently set to expire on April 14th.

President Donald Trump announced this past Sunday that CDC social distancing guidelines are to be followed through at least the end of April.

On Wednesday, she extended the state's emergency declaration and also declared a disaster for Michigan. Those declarations superseded her previous emergency orders but did not impact the Stay Home order.