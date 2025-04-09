Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer encourages more US production during Washington DC address

The Brief During an address in Washington DC, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer discussed goals she shares with President Donald Trump. The governor laid out ways to increase American manufacturing and bring more production to the country.



While speaking in Washington D.C. on Wednesday, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer encouraged expanding American manufacturing, and outlined plans that she believes could help accomplish this.

Before laying out her plans for U.S. manufacturing and defense during her "Build America, Build!" address, the governor touched on tariffs and the impact they could have on the country.

"It’s a triple whammy: higher costs, fewer jobs, more uncertainty, and it could not come at a worse time," Whitmer said. "People are struggling after years of inflation and wages that just won’t keep up. They want a government focused on lowering the cost-of-living. Instead, what they’re getting is the opposite – less money in their pockets and more doubts about their future paychecks."

She went on to say that she understands the motivations behind tariffs, and said she agrees with President Donald Trump that there needs to be more manufacturing in the U.S. However, the two have different ideas about how to get there.

"While I share the president’s goal of bringing good-paying, middle-class manufacturing jobs back home, it’s got to be done right. Reindustrialization could have huge ripple effects, since manufacturing has the highest economic multiplier effect of any sector," Whitmer said. "Every dollar spent to make something triggers a chain reaction of material purchases, jobs in the supply chain, and more local economic growth."

Michigan's governor went on to discuss how the U.S. needs to increase its production of planes, ships, and semiconductor chips to get ahead of China.

"If we don’t hit the throttle while we still lead commercial and military aviation, China will pass us. That’s something we can’t afford," she said. "Let’s bring chip manufacturing back home. Let’s dominate the seas and own the skies. Let’s innovate and let’s build together."